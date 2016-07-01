Footyheadlines.com has confirmed that next year’s primary Juventus shirt will include much broader stripes than found on this year’s shirt.



Based on the new Adidas Climachill template, which we've seen plenty of ever since the first 2018 World Cup Adidas kits were launched in late 2017, the Juventus 2018-19 home jersey will be predominantly white with two wide black stripes on the front.



The Juventus 18-19 home kit will be Adidas' fourth since taking over at the Italian giants in 2015.



Take a look at the previous three below:

