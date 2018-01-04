Leaked: England’s 2018 World Cup jerseys

SHOW GALLERY

With this summer’s World Cup fast approaching, many countries’ new jerseys are beginning to ‘leak’ online. The latest such example comes from the island of Great Britain, where the English national team jerseys will be debuted.



As we’ve discussed before, many teams and shirt manufacturers have taken to ‘leaking’ the design of shirts to help draw attention to their products prior to the official releases.



Click the gallery below to see the home and away shirts for England, as well as the warm-up jacket they’ll wear when taking the pitch.



What do you think of Nike’s designs?