Leaked: Is this Aubameyang, Arsenal’s shocking 2018-19 third kit?

Leaked images show, what may be, Arsenal’s third kit for the 2018-19 season. If they’re accurate, they represent a significant departure from the Gunners’ look we’ve come to know over the years.



Per, FootyHeadlines.com, Puma has put together an eye popping kit combination for the next season.

A dark blue base color will combine with pink sleeves and trimming to form the unusual look. Adding to it is a blackout Arsenal crest on the chest and shorts.



Click the gallery to see the full leak. What do you think of the look?

