The excellent website Footy Headlines has revealed the leaked World Cup away kit for Mexico.



Made by Adidas, ‘El Tri’ will sport a clean look when they’re deemed the ‘road’ team in matches. The highlight of the kit is triple center stripes. Sporting red, white, and green, they will overlay the white base color.



Completing the retro-esque look is the simple collar.



Check out more photos in the gallery.







Let us know what you think of Mexico’s away World Cup kit. Will you buy one?