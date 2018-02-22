Leaked: new Inter kit for 2018/19 campaign

The 2017/18 campaign is yet not over but Inter’s shirt for next season seems to be ready. The nerazzurri shirt for next season has been leaked by the website esvaphane.com.



The new shirt is going to have a very dark blue, similar to the kit wore by Inter in the 2013/14 campaign. The last shirt worn by the legendary Inter captain Javier Zanetti.



The colour of the main sponsor Pirelli and the technical sponsor Nike will be coloured in dark bronze and not yellow like in the 2016/17 campaign.



You can take a glance at the new Inter shirt in our gallery.

