Leandro Fernandes: who is Juve’s latest signing?



Leandro Fernandes is the latest in a long line of talented youngsters produced by PSV Eindhoven’s tremendous youth academy. In recent years, the likes of Memphis Depay and Zakaria Bakkali have both emerged from their renowned system, while current Serie A stars such as Kevin Strootman and Dries Mertens also learned their trade in the south Netherlands.



The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year deal, while his contract with the Eredivisie club was due to expire at the end of the season. He has played for all of PSV’s youth teams, and is considered to be a future protagonist of the Dutch national team. Meanwhile, as is often the case where the Bianconeri are concerned, Mino Raiola played a vital role in his arrival after promising the youngster to the club last week. He was already on Juve’s radar last summer, with Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici remaining keen to bring the world’s most exciting youngsters to Vinovo.



Originally from Angola, Fernandes is a classic trequartista who likes to play behind the main strikers. He has also played in deeper midfield roles within a 4-3-3 formation, but he is at his most effective in a more advanced position. Despite his youthfulness, he is already physically strong and possesses a lot of tactical intelligence. For now, he will link up with Juve’s Primavera squad with the club hierarchy expecting big things from him in the future.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)