Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino has sold a 50% stake in the club to Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani who has purchased his stake through his company Aser Group Holding.



The 42-year-old co-founder of sports media agency MP & Silva has been talking to the former Cagliari patron since the summer. After securing the deal Radrizzani told reporters that; “I am excited by the challenge ahead and I will work alongside Massimo and everybody at the club to make Leeds as successful as possible”, before adding that; “I am fully aware of the great heritage and traditions of Leeds United and I will endeavour to be a fitting custodian on behalf of the many thousands of Leeds supporters, who are the lifeblood of the club.



"I am making a long-term commitment to Leeds United and will work to bring stability through ongoing investment. I aim to bring sustainable growth. I won't do anything that will put the club's future at risk. Through working in the sports industry for many years, I have developed a great passion for the English game and I am honoured to have become joint owner of one of the country's biggest clubs. I am very impressed with the job [head coach] Garry Monk has done this season and I will do all I can to support him and the team moving forward."



Cellino has been no stranger to controversy since he acquired the West Yorkshire club in April 2014, receiving three Football Association bans, the latest of these an 18 month suspension from all football related activity last December. The patron however explained that; “that the only way we can get better is for me to bring in a new partner". I feel that bringing Andrea in as a 50% shareholder to work with me is the best choice we could have made. We will continue building a strong and healthy football club for the future."





