Leeds: FA reduce Cellino ban

The English FA has reduced the ban of Leeds co-owner Massimo Cellino who had been previously fined £ 250.000 and banned for one year and a half. The club was also fined £ 250.000. This past November Cellino and the club were both found guilty of breaching the FA’s agency regulations regarding the transfer of Ross McCormack to Fulham in August 2014.



Cellino authorized an illegal payment, breaching the regulations regarding payments to player agents. The FA have reduced Cellino’s ban to 12 months and his fine to £ 1000.000, whilst the fine applied to the club is now £ 200.000.



​Despite the FA decision to reduce fines and bans for Cellino and the club, Leeds United have released an official statement in which they claim not to be happy with the FA’s decisions.



“The club are also incredibly disappointed by the fine and ban imposed upon Mr Cellino The club will now consider all options with its legal team before making any further comment”, the statement reads.

