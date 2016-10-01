Fabian Delph. The 27-year-old, who joined the Elland Road club as an 11-year-old and went on to make nearly 50 appearances for the club, is believed to be close to a sensational return, eight years after leaving the West Yorkshire outfit.

The man from Bradford is out of favour at Manchester City under boss Pep Guardiola, and is desperate to instigate a move during the current transfer window. Under new coach Garry Monk, Leeds United are riding the crest of a wave as they look to return to English football’s top-flight after 13 years.



Delph would be a major coup for the club and send out a signal of intent to the other clubs who are looking to earn a place in the lucrative Premier League. Despite being blighted by injury in recent season’s Delph has made nine appearances for England and just missed out on a place at Euro 2016.