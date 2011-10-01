

Despite reports linking him with a return to Leeds United, Manchester City and England midfielder Fabian Delph has stated that he’s going nowhere and wants to fight for his place in Pep Guardiola’s side.

The 27-year-old has almost become the forgotten man at The Etihad Stadium after a series of debilitating injuries and has managed only five appearances this season. Despite all this, the player remains upbeat, declaring that; “It’s been a bit of a roller-coaster ride since I’ve been here, I’ve not managed to get going," he conceded, "but I’m over my ­injuries now and I feel really good so I’m ready to try to help out my team-mates.”

He then added that; “A couple of mates have said to me, ‘You’ve been linked with X, Y and Z’ but I’ve not given it any thought. I’m happy here. I’m obviously fit again and ­available for selection so I can get some more minutes and help the team to push on. I love it here. I’m working with the best players in the world, great management, great staff around me and I’m very, very happy here.”