Leeds United boss Garry Monk has revealed what he has had to do this season to get the best out of striker Chris Wood. The 25-year-old has been in sparkling form in the Championship spearheading the West Yorkshire side’s attempts to get back into the top-flight of English football.





In an interview with Talksport, Monk explained that; “When I came in I looked at him very closely, and I could see very clearly he had all the attributes to score goals and do well, especially in this league. I sat with him, like I did with all the players individually and told them what I thought, what they can improve on, and then we go out on the training pitch and work at it. A big thing was the mentality as well – Chris is a big, powerful lad and he’s got good technique but I think he needed to be more aggressive against defenders.”

He continued by stating that; “Technically we’ve worked on his positioning in the box to try and get into positions to score goals, and he’s taken it all on board. He’s been fantastic, he works incredibly hard, like the other players do, and he’s reaping the rewards for it. He looks sharp, he looks fit and he’s working hard for the team. Of course every striker loves to score a goal, that’s very important, but it’s his work for the team which is the most important for me. That’s what allows you to get the chances and that’s why he’s having such a successful season.”



Wood has bagged 27 goals in all competitions for the Elland Road club this season.