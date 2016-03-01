Garry Monk’s current contract to ward off any advances from Rangers over him becoming their next boss. Monk’s current deal can be extended by a further year should Leeds decide to stick with their current boss who has done some diligent work since his arrival last summer.

The Glasgow giants are currently searching for a successor to Mark Warburton who resigned at the end of January and the West Yorkshire clubs owners, Andrea Radrizzani and Massimo Cellino, are anxious to tie their man down to another 12 months at Elland Road.



The 38-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of the season, a season that could well see the club finally return to the Premier League after a 10-year absence. The journal understands that although he is fully committed to trying to get the club back into English footballs top-flight, his future remains uncertain.



Since replacing Steve Evans at the helm, the former Swansea City boss has transformed the club’s fortunes as they currently sit in fourth spot in the SkyBet Championship.