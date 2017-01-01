Leeds United are close to signing Villarreal winger Alfonso Pedraza on-loan until the end of the season. The 20-year-old is a product of the club’s youth academy but has spent this season out on-loan at Spanish second division side Deportivo Lugo but has had his spell cut short and looks to be heading to West Yorkshire.



According to Sky Sports Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, the Elland Road club are making “one of the most exciting signings of the January window” and the player could remain at Leeds beyond the end of the season with the club reportedly having the first option to take the youngster outright in the summer for around €12 million if they achieve promotion back to the Premier League.



Balague described Pedraza as being like; “Denis Cheryshev - a winger who goes forward and works really hard. And he’s a goalscorer, he was on loan in the second division with Lugo and made an impact”.