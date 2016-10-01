Chris Wood. After reports that the club coached by 2006 World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro, were frustrated at not being able to prize Diego Costa away from Chelsea, the journal states that the 25-year-old frontman could be their next target.

According to the Daily Mirror, Chinese Super-League side Tianjin Quanjian are preparing a shock swoop for Leeds United striker. After reports that the club coached by 2006 World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro, were frustrated at not being able to prize Diego Costa away from Chelsea, the journal states that the 25-year-old frontman could be their next target.

Wood has scored 14 times in the Championship so far this season and has netted 17 times in all competitions. The same reports claim that the club from the Far-East are ready to eclipse the £15 million that the West Yorkshire have reportedly received from West Ham and Sunderland.



The Elland Road faithful now face an anxious wait for news of developments as they continue to fight their way towards a place back in the Premier League for the first time since 2004. Woods goals have been a vital part of the clubs resurgence under new boss Garry Monk