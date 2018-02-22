Legends friendly: Inter and Chelsea announce their squads
21 March at 16:45Inter and Chelsea have announced their squads for the upcoming friendly game between the legends of their clubs. Inter have just released an official statement revealing which players will take part to the Friendly game that will be played at Stamford Bridge, London, on the 18th of May.
“Both Marco Materazzi and Olivier Dacourt are just two players who’ve already tasted the Premier League atmosphere, while Jurgen Klinsmann will now also join them in donning the Nerazzurri colours, as he prepares to make his first appearance for Inter Forever”, Inter official statement reads.
“Among the heroes from the 2010 Treble, the Inter Forever ‘veterans’ include Cristian Chivu, who will be meeting back up with Maicon - who is now ready to make his ‘new debut’ - and Dejan Stankovic. Other former players who’ll be at the match include Frey, Bergomi and Giuseppe Baresi.”
Check out which Chelsea legends will attend the game
