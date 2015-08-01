Polish football is packed with passionate fans, with a portion of them using sport to make sociopolitical statements. Just a few short weeks ago, during a Champions League qualifying match against Astana, Legia Warsaw had exposed a rough, almost violent banner, that denounced the crimes of Nazism in Poland. The banner showed an SS with a gun pointing to the temple of a Polish baby with the date 1944 visible to the whole stands. It’s a memory and a memorial for a historic period that marked the life of all of Poland, but it was not welcomed by UEFA who decided to slap the Polish club with 35 thousand EUR fine.

Last night, in the last round of Europa League playoffs that saw the Legia Warsaw tie 1-1 against Sheriff Tiraspol, the Polish club's ultras responded to UEFA with a giant banner that personifies UEFA as a fat pig eating money with the Legia logo and writing "and 35,000 euros fine go to ..." A response that, no doubt, will see a new UEFA intervention with a new fine yet again for the Polish club.