Leicester City ace dismises rumours of a move to Manchester United
07 April at 14:20
Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has dismissed reports linking him with a move to Manchester United. TEAMtalk writes that the 20-year-old Nigerian took to twitter to rebuff stories that suggested he was set to move to Old Trafford in the summer.
A Manchester United news site published tweets with quotes believed to have come from the players agent which suggested that he would be unable to turn down a move to the Premier League giants and that he would ask his current club for a transfer should United make any enquiries as to his availability. The player subsequently replied stating that he had never heard of the man who was claimed to be his agent.
Having arrived in the East Midlands in January for just £15 million, the youngster has been instrumental in guiding his side to Premier League safety after six straight wins under new boss Craig Shakespeare.
Please be informed this information is not true, I'm 200% with Leicester and i dont know this person called Hakeem bello pic.twitter.com/tafqTJ174b— Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) April 6, 2017
Go to comments