Leicester City midfielderhas dismissed reports linking him with a move to Manchester United. TEAMtalk writes that the 20-year-old Nigerian took to twitter to rebuff stories that suggested he was set to move to Old Trafford in the summer.

A Manchester United news site published tweets with quotes believed to have come from the players agent which suggested that he would be unable to turn down a move to the Premier League giants and that he would ask his current club for a transfer should United make any enquiries as to his availability. The player subsequently replied stating that he had never heard of the man who was claimed to be his agent.

