67.7% of teams having won their Champions League first-leg 1-0 at home have progressed to the next round (21 out of 31).



Atlético Madrid and Leicester City are meeting for the third time in a European home/away tie after facing each other in the first round of the 1961/62 Cup Winners Cup and 1997/98 UEFA Cup. The Spanish side qualified on both previous occasions.



In fact, after the second leg, a third of Leicester City’s games in European competition will have taken place against Atlético Madrid (6 out of 18).



Leicester City are the first team since Malaga in 2012/13 to reach the quarter-finals on their Champions League debut. They’re also the eighth English team to make it to the Last 8 of the competition, more than any other country.



Leicester City have won all four of their Champions League home games this season (6 goals scored, 1 conceded).



Leicester are the lowest scoring side in the Champions League among the eight teams left in this season’s competition (10 goals in 9 games). 50% of their goals have come from set-piece.



In fact, Leicester City didn’t have a single shot on target in the first leg at the Caldéron.



No team conceded more penalties than Leicester City in this season’s Champions League (4, only 2 of which were converted).



Atlético Madrid have the chance to reach the semis of the Champions League for the third time in the last four seasons. They had never reached that stage previously (since 1992/93).



Atlético Madrid’s only previous away Champions League game against an English side under Diego Simeone saw them beat Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in April 2014.



Atlético Madrid have won seven of their nine Champions League games this season (D1 L1). No team has collected more victories.



Atlético Madrid have kept 27 clean sheets in 45 Champions League games under Diego Simeone since 2013/14 (60%), that’s five more than any other team over that period (Real Madrid 22).



Antoine Griezmann has scored or assisted 52% of Atlético Madrid’s goals in the Champions League since last season (12 goals and 3 assists).



Ryad Mahrez is directly involved in six of Leicester’s 10 Champions League goals this season (4 goals, 2 assists).

That’s all you need to know about tonight’s Champions League clash between Leicester City and Atletico Madrid. The Spanish club sealed a 1-0 win last week and look the favourites side to make it through the semi-finals.​Jamie Vardy has scored only one goal in eight Champions League games (681 minutes).