Sassuolo defender Francesco Acerbi is a January objective for Inter. The 28-year-old’s arrival however, could be hampered by the Fifa Financial Fair-Play restrictions forced upon the nerazzurri. Reports today in La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that there is other interest coming in from overseas with Premier League champions Leicester City ready to make a concrete offer for the player.



Claudio Ranieri’s Foxes are reported to have offered €10 million to bring Acerbi to England but the same reports also state that Sassuolo are prepared to hold out for €15 million. The Italian centre-half arrived at the neroverdi in 2013 from Genoa after loan spells at Milan and Chievo respectively. Shortly after joining the club, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer which resulted in him missing a good chunk of the 2013-14 campaign. Impressive performances since his return have seen him push for a regular starting berth in the Italian national team and the player feels a move to a bigger club may enhance his chances even further.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler