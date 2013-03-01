Leicester have lost 11 of their last 13 games against Chelsea in all competitions, with their only two non-defeats in that time coming in the 2015-16 Premier League season (W1 D1).



Chelsea have won five of their last six away matches against the Foxes (L1), scoring at least three goals in all of those victories, including two last season (4-2 in the League Cup, 3-0 in the Premier League).



The Foxes have only kept one home Premier League clean sheet against Chelsea in 11 matches against them, with Pegguy Arphexad the goalkeeper to do so in February 1998.



Chelsea haven’t won away from home in the month of September in any of the last four Premier League seasons (W0 D4 L3). Last season they drew 2-2 at Swansea before losing 0-3 at Arsenal in September 2016.



However, Antonio Conte’s side have won 13 of their last 17 Premier League away games (W13 D2 L2) and have only failed to score in two of these trips.

Welcome to our live coverage of Leicester City-Chelsea. Here you can check out all you need to know ahead of the kick off as well as the live updates from the Kings Power Stadium.