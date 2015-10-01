Fellow transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio is sure of it: Leicester City are set to add another player from the continent, namely Udinese.

Reports from the UK had the Zebrette star being scouted by both West Ham and Southampton in December, but little has come of the news since.

The 25-year-old is in his second full season with Udinese, but is actually owned by Granada.

The Malian player has only played six Serie A games this season, but hasn’t played since the end of November. He participated in the African Cup of Nations with Mali, who were knocked out in the group stages.

Wague joins Leicester City on loan, with a buyback option inserted into the deal.

He can play as both a centre-back and a right-back, but has seen the likes of Thomas Heurtaux, Silvan Widmer supplant him on the wing, and the likes of Felipe and Danilo have dethroned him in the middle.

has Molla Wague joining the Foxes for an as-yet unspecified sum.