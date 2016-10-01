Leicester City confirm Mahrez wants to leave

Leicester City have confirmed Riyad Mahrez wants to leave the club in the summer. The Foxes’ manager Craig Shakespeare talked to assembled media on Wednesday afternoon and confirmed the Algeria star is willing to move somewhere else this summer.



“We know Mahrez wants to leave”, Shakespeare admitted.



“But he’s going nowhere until we receive a decent offer. He is still focused on this club and we know he is a true professional. He has told us he wants to leave but we are a club that want to buy new players, we are not a selling club.”



AS Roma are the most interested club in signing the 26-year-old.



The Serie A giants saw their latest € 35 million bid rejected by Leicester earlier last week and the giallorossi director of Sport Monchi has revealed that he won’t make any improved bid to sign the Foxes’ ace.



Arsenal are also interested in Mahrez but there are no fresh reports about an opening bid of the Gunners for the Algeria star.

