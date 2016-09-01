Leicester City defender set for Malaga medical
20 January at 15:50Versatile Spanish defender Luis Hernandez is set to leave Leicester City just a few months after joining the Premier League champions in a free transfer. The 27-year-old defender joined the Foxes as a free agent from Sporting Gijon in July but has failed to impress at the King Power Stadium with just 10 appearances registered in all competitions so far this season.
According to a report of the Daily Mail, Leicester City and Malaga are close to agreeing a transfer fee for the versatile defender who is travelling to Spain to discuss personal terms with the LaLiga side and, possibly, undergo medical with the Spanish club that has also registered the signing of former Manchester City centre-half Martin Demichelis.
The three parties are said to be very close to finding an agreement and the trip of the Spanish defender to Spain confirms that his Malaga move is almost a done deal. The player is set to leave the Foxes on a permanent deal.
Share on