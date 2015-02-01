Leicester City face transfer blow as Ranieri’s fresh bid for Italian defender is rejected
17 January at 15:15Leicester City are in danger of missing out on one of their key January transfer targets as Sassuolo have rejected the Foxes’ second offer for Francesco Acerbi.
The Italian centre-back is one of Italy’s best defenders and Leicester City’s boss Claudio Ranieri is a long-time admirer of the former AC Milan defender. The Italian tactician is said to have called Acerbi several times trying to persuade him to move to England but the player is happy at Sassuolo at the moment and has reportedly rejected every approach of his compatriot.
Sassuolo are one of the best Italian teams in terms of finances and aim to keep their best players unless they receive an offer impossible to refuse or their footballers ask to leave. According to reliable sport journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Leicester City have seen their second € 12 million bid rejected by the Serie A side. Leicester City had already offered € 10 million but their first proposal was also rejected.
Share on