Leicester City name their price for Riyad Mahrez
25 March at 12:00Despite his performances not being at the same level of the previous campaign, Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez remains one of the hottest commodities available in the market with several top European clubs that are being linked with making an offer for the Algeria Intentional in the summer.
Juventus are said one of the clubs interested in welcoming the player’s services although reports in England claim Barcelona have joined the Serie A giants in race to sign the talented 26-year-old winger.
Mahrez signed a contract extension with Leicester in August and the Algeria International has no release clause included in his contract with the Foxes. Therefore, the Premier League champions can name their price for their star and according to the Telegraph, they are not going to sell Mahrez for less than £ 49 million (roughly € 46 million).
Ideally, Leicester City look at Sterling’s £ 49 million switch from Liverpool to Manchester City as the right price-tag for Mahrez who joined the Foxes for just £ 450.000 in summer 2014.
Go to comments