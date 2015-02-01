Leicester City raise their offer for Italian defender

Leicester City have yet to give up on Sassuolo centre-back Francesco Acerbi and the Foxes are set to make their third bid to sign the experienced Italian defender.



According to reliable Italian broadcasters Sky Sport, Claudio Ranieri wants to strengthen his defensive department signing the former AC Milan centre-half and is plotting a € 14 million bid to persuade Sassuolo to sell the 28-year-old defender who is a regular starter for the neroverdi.



Ranieri is a long time admirer of Acerbi so much so the Italian tactician is said to have called the Italian centre-half several times to persuade him to move to England in the current transfer window.



​Despite Ranieri’s strong interest, however, Acerbi seems not intentioned to leave Sassuolo and is reportedly not going to push to leave the Mapei Stadium in January.



​Leicester City’s previous two bids were rejected by Sassuolo. The Premier League giants had offered € 10 and € 12 million, but both proposals were trashed by Sassuolo.

