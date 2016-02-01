Leicester City: Ranieri sets sights on €15m midfielder, blocks exit of unhappy striker
30 January at 16:45Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri does not want to sell Argentian striker Leonardo Ulloa in the January transfer window and has rejected two offers for the 30-year-old striker, according to a report of Sky Sport. The Argentine centre-forward was vital for Leicester City’s title win last season, especially when he came in as a replacement but has been struggling to get regular game time so far this season. He has 19 appearances in all competitions so far this season, but has only netted one goal.
According to reports in England, the Foxes have rejected a € 1.7 million bid from Alaves and an offer of € 3 million of Sunderland. The Black Cats, however, are willing to make a new offer in the region of € 5 million. Super Lig giants Galatasaray are also interested in signing the experienced centre-forward.
Meantime, Ranieri wants to bolster his midfield department by signing Anderlecht midfielder Kara Mbodji, 27, whose price-tag is said to be in the region of € 15 million.
