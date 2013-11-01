Leicester City retire from race to sign Inter defender
10 April at 13:45Leicester City are among a host of Premier League clubs to have been linked with a summer move for Inter defensive star Jaison Murillo. The Colombian defender is not in the form of his life this season and the Serie A giants could decide to sell him in the summer. Arsenal and Manchester United had also been linked with welcoming the services of the former Granada star.
Sources have told calciomercato.com that Leicester City are not interested anymore in signing Murillo. The Foxes have retired from the race to sign the 24-year-old as the Premier League champions are now considering different players to strengthen their defensive pack next season.
Murillo is also on AS Roma’s transfer shortlist with the giallorossi who are already preparing for life after Kostas Manolas. The Greece defender is likely to leave the Olimpico in the summer with Inter, Manchester United and Chelsea interested.
Murillo’s Inter contract runs until 2020 and the player has recently denied to have yet received any offer to leave the San Siro in the summer.
Go to comments