Leicester City star open to move but Chelsea won't go higher than £30m
02 August at 14:30Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater is open on making the switch the Chelsea, but his prospect side are unwilling to go higher than the £30m mark for the player, according to the Daily Express.
Blues boss Antonio Conte wants to add more depth to his midfielder, having already brought in Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco to bolster the holding position.
But the Italian does not want to stop there, and with Champions League football to contend as well next season, he wants to ensure that his side have the best possible opportunity by bringing fresh faces and having options in selection.
He sees Drinkwater as a good fit to replace Nemanja Matic – who recently left to rivals Manchester United for £40m.
The Foxes are keen on keeping hold of one of their fundamental players, though, and are demanding £30m for him. However the Sun are saying that the West London won’t pay that amount, and expect Leicester to lower their asking price.
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
