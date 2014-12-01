Leicester City star wants summer exit amid Tottenham links
10 May at 16:39Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez will push to leave the King Power Stadium at the end of the season, according to a report of The Independent.
The performances of the Algeria International have not lived up to expectations this season with Mahrez who has only managed six goals and three assists in the Premier League. The British paper, however, reports Tottenham were interested in signing the 26-year-old in January but the Spurs were told that the player would have not left Leicester at any price.
The transfer status of the talented winger, however, could change in the summer with the player who is expected to ask his club to leave and join any big Premier League club.
Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal are said to be monitoring the situation of Mahrez with the Blues who may sell Manchester United target Willian at the end of the season.
The Brazilian has lost his starter status at Stamford Bridge and José Mourinho would welcome him with open arms at the Old Trafford or, at least, that’s what the most of British media claim.
Ironically, Mahrez's Chelsea move would be good news for Manchester United although Spurs and Gunners will battle it also battle it out to sign the talented winger.
