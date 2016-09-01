Islam Slimani is the subject of a £40 million from Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quinjian. Despite an offer not having been officially presented to the Premier League champions, the journal believes that the 28-year-old Algerian is top of coach Fabio Cannavaro’s wanted list.

The same report also claims that the Far-East club are willing to offer Slimani a whopping £400,000 a week to make the switch and that now he has arrived back from the AFCON 2017 tournament, negotiations look set to commence.



Slimani is The Foxes all-time record signing having arrived at the club for £29 million last summer from Sporting Lisbon and despite his reputation for goalscoring, he’s only managed to find the net six times this season, five of which have come in the Premier League. That said, Leicester City could now be placed in a position where the player wants to leave and could well decide to cash in on such a tempting proposal.