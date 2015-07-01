Craig Shakespeare has quashed suggestions that there was a player revolt against former coach Claudio Ranieri.

Leicester City caretaker managerhas quashed suggestions that there was a player revolt against former coach BBC Sport has reported that some of the players were summoned to appear in front of the club’s chairman after Wednesday evening’s 2-1 defeat to Sevilla and that their negative reaction was the catalyst for the Italian’s dismissal on Thursday.

Shakespeare however, has been quick to play down these reports, stating that; “There was a lot of frustration because of the results, but he had not lost the dressing room. A lot of the talk of unrest has been speculation. I've not had one problem with the players. I always feel sorry when people lose their jobs. I'm not aware of the club having spoken to any candidates. My relationship with Claudio has been fine all along. I spoke to him last night and he thanked me for my support throughout. It was not brief and we exchanged views. A lot of what we said will stay private."



The man in temporary charge was speaking ahead of Monday’s home game against Liverpool and he went on to state that; “Whether I think it's right or not is irrelevant. We all know in football people lose their jobs because of results - and the results haven't been good enough. He will get the utmost respect in terms of what he has achieved with this club."