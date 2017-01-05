Leicester City to make improved bid for experienced Serie A defender
08 January at 15:25Leicester City are set to make an improved bid to sign experienced Serie A defender Francesco Acerbi, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The former AC Milan centre-back is a long-time target of Italian Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri who believes Acerbi would be a perfect addition for his struggling Leicester City side.
Acerbi, 28, has imposed himself as one of the most reliable centre defenders in Serie A, not only in terms of performances but in terms of fitness too. The 28-year-old defender has been starting for the last 60 successive games of Sassuolo, proving to be one of the fittest players in Serie A and one of the most solid around Europe.
Leicester City offered € 10 million to sign him in January, but Sassuolo rejected the Foxes’ bid. Claudio Ranieri, however, has yet to give up on the player and is set to make an improved bit to sign him. The Italian tactician is said to have also called Acerbi on the phone trying to convince the experiences defender to move to the Kind Power Stadium.
