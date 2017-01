Leicester City are set to make an improved bid to sign experienced Serie A defender Francesco Acerbi, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports . The former AC Milan centre-back is a long-time target of Italian Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri who believesAcerbi, 28, has imposed himself as one of the most reliable centre defenders in Serie A, not only in terms of performances but in terms of fitness too., proving to be one of the fittest players in Serie A and one of the most solid around Europe.Leicester City offered € 10 million to sign him in January, but Sassuolo rejected the Foxes’ bid. Claudio Ranieri, however, has yet to give up on the player and is set to make. The Italian tactician is said to have also called Acerbi on the phone trying to convince the experiences defender to move to the Kind Power Stadium.