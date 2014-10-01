Leicester City vs Man Utd: Confirmed lineups & live updates

Welcome to our coverage of the Premier League fixture between Leicester City and Manchester United at the King Power Stadium. Below you will find everything you need to know before and during the fixture.



Leicester City have lost 13 of their last 17 Premier League games against Manchester United (W1 D3).



Manchester United have lost just one of their last 12 league visits to Leicester (W7 D4), a 5-3 defeat in September 2014.



Leicester City lost their last home league game against Crystal Palace – the last three occasions they’ve lost back-to-back Premier League games at the King Power Stadium have been under different managers (Craig Shakespeare in September, Claudio Ranieri in February and Nigel Pearson in February 2015).



Manchester United have conceded in each of their last five Premier League away games, but have managed to win the last three in a row (L2).



Indeed, Man Utd’s haul of three wins from their last three away games is more than they’d managed in their previous 10 on the road in the Premier League (W2 D4 L4).



Over the last 10 Premier League games, only the top four sides coming into this matchday have won more points than Leicester (20) – Manchester City (30), Chelsea (25), Liverpool and Manchester United (21).



Jose Mourinho has won five of his six Premier League matches against Leicester City – the exception was a 2-1 defeat in his final match in charge of Chelsea in December 2015.



Jesse Lingard has scored in each of his last three Premier League away games, netting four goals in total. He’d only scored three goals in his previous 29 on the road in the competition.



Romelu Lukaku has been involved in five goals in his last six Premier League games against Leicester City (four goals, one assist) – however, the Belgian failed to score a penalty against the Foxes earlier this season at Old Trafford.



Marcus Rashford has had a hand in 16 goals (nine goals, seven assists) in 27 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions this season, one more than he managed in the entirety of 2016-17 (15).



Jamie Vardy is still one goal shy of hitting 50 in the Premier League – his first in the competition came in Leicester’s 5-3 win over Man Utd in September 2014, while he set the record for most consecutive Premier League games scored in by a player (11) with his strike against the Red Devils in November 2015.



