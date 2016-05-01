Leicester City win the Premier League: the greatest football story of 2016 - Exclusive documentary

Leicester City's Premier League victory is definitely the best football story of 2016. The Foxes managed to win the English Premier League as a newly-promoted team for the first time in history. Italian filmmaker Mauro Meconi has shot an exclusive documentary during in Leicester during the 48 hours before Chelsea-Tottenham. The draw between Blues and Spurs allowed the Foxes to win the league last season sparking joy everywhere around Leicester. Whether you are a Leicester City fan or not, you should really have a look at this exclusive documentary.



