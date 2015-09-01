Leicester, here is Vardy's instagram message to Ranieri

Here is what Leicester striker Jamie Vardy had to say on his Instagram account about ex-Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri: "I have written and deleted my words to this post multiple times but I owed it to Claudio as I wanted to find the right and appropriate words".



"Claudio has and always will have my total respect. What we achieved together and as a team was an impossible mission. He believed in me when many did not and this is why I owe him an immense amount of gratitude".



"There are speculations out there saying that I was involved in his sacking but this is not true. It is very hurtful indeed. The only thing we are guilty of as a team is underachieving which we all acknowledged. We now have to do our best to rectify this situation as soon as possible ".



"I wish Claudio the very best in whatever he intends to do in the future. Thank you for everything Claudio !"