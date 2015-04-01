According to reports out of England via The Sun, Chelsea have had their bid of 45 million GBP for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez accepted by the Foxes. It has been an unbelievable summer for the Algerian talent, as he was on the radar of some of Europe’s top clubs. Even Barcelona are still rumored to be interested in Mahrez, but Leicester have been a tough club to deal with. Roma’s sporting director Monchi was following the Foxes’ winger for a few months, changing strategies and offers multiple times only to lose out on the player.

It would be a huge capture for Antonio Conte and Chelsea, as they hope to strengthen their squad ahead of their Champions League involvement. As their competitors in the Premier League have down well to add quality and depth, so too must the Blues. With question marks surrounding Leicester’s acceptance of the Chelsea offer for Mahrez, there are still hours of an open window to force a deal through. But will Leicester be willing to deal? Only time will tell.