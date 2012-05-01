Leicester star 'focused' amid departure rumours
12 August at 16:21Leicester attacker Riyad Mahrez is ‘focused’, says Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare, despite rumours linking the Algeria international with a move away.
BBC Sport report that Mahrez wants to find a new club, but that his boss Shakespeare has stood up for him, saying that he is focused on his job at the King Power.
Asked if he expected the 26-year-old to stay after a goal-fest opening day fixture at the Emirates stadium where Leicester City lost 4-3, Shakespeare said: "Who knows?
"I think we have all seen the funny business of the transfer window.
"We never know what is around the corner. Riyad has been very focused.
"He came out and made a statement, which we are all aware of, but while he trains and plays and is professional the way he is, he will be considered for selection."
Roma say they remain interested but are also "working on other solutions".
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
Go to comments