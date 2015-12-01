Leicester City star laughs off Chelsea links

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has played down reports linking him with a move.



Vardy, 31, has been linked with Everton and reigning Premier League champions Chelsea. The Londoners are known to be looking for another striker, but Vardy has said he is committed to the Foxes.



Asked about the speculation, he responded: "Who have I been linked with today? Chelsea -- they've been linked with everybody, haven't they?”



"You just have to take things like this with a pinch of salt, it's just rumours. I'm a Leicester player and I'm just concentrating on Leicester until the club tell me otherwise and we will be looking to progress to the next round of the cup."



Chelsea have been heavily linked with a bevy of strikers this winter. From Peter Crouch, to Oliver Giroud, to Roma’s Edin Dzeko, there doesn’t seem to be a striker in the world who hasn’t been linked with the Blues.