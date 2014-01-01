As reported in the Daily Mirror, Leicester City have told their keeper Kasper Schmeichel that he is going nowhere, amidst rumors of Liverpool’s interest. The 30 year old Dane is a big reason that Leicester won the Premier League last season and are finding success in the Champions League this season. Schmeichel has only signed a contract renewal just last year, which puts him on nearly 115,000 EUR per week. Considering the league position of his club and his age, perhaps Schmeichel sees this as his best chance to join a European caliber side capable of Champions League qualification.

Leicester on the other hand will do everything they can to hold on to their number one. They saw how difficult it was to cope after letting N’Golo Kante move to Chelsea last year, and should the Foxes want to stay among the middle to top of the Premier League table next season, they can not afford to allow Schmeichel to leave.