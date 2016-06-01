The

The scorer of three Bundesliga goals this season, Keita has been accused of being distracted by Coach Ralph Hasenhuttl.

"Naby is not as consistent this year as last year," Hasenhuttl told Sport Bild . "It's important that he brings his expectations back to normal levels.

"I'm not one who wants to motivate with fear. I don't immediately get the whip out in the classic sense and I don't kick the players non-stop."

Keita was a key cog in RBL’s meteoric rise last season, in which they managed to land second place in the Bundesliga against all odds.

This echoes Borussia Dortmund’s criticism of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was accused of “withdrawing performances” ahead of his move to Arsenal.

€ 75 million man was actually wanted as early as January, though the Bundesliga club was able to keep the Guinean until the end of the season.