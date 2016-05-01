Leipzig set to snatch teenaged Barcelona and Man Utd target from Benfica

According to reports in Germany, RB Leipzig are set to complete the signing of 16-year-old striker Úmaro Embaló from Portuguese giants Benfica.



Indeed, SLB president Luís Filipe Vieira was spotted in the East German city yesterday, according to newspaper Bild. Furthermore, Kicker are now reporting that the Guinea-Bissau native has already agreed to join Die Roten Bullen.



The only thing still needing to be finalised is the size of transfer fee Leipzig will pay, with the reigning Liga NOS champions likely to demand something in the region of €12-15 million for the attacker.



The news comes as a blow to Manchester United manager José Mourinho, who had hoped to use his contacts in Portugal to good effect and bring him to Old Trafford to play in the Red Devils’ youth system. However, United were only willing to pay €5 million, which is a paltry sum compared to what RB are said to be offering.



La Liga giants Barcelona were also said to be interested in securing his services, though they never held any meaningful talks with either the player, his entourage or Benfica.



(Bild | Kicker)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)