Reports in The Liverpool Echo claim that the Merseyside giants have cooled their interest in Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar.

The 22-year-old was high on Jurgen Klopp’s radar last summer but when Monaco raised the asking price as Arsenal entered the race, the French international stayed in the principality.





Having collected £142M from the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, recent reports have suggested that Klopp will make another assault this summer but The Echo states that Anfield club will seek cheaper priced alternatives.

Lemar has had a £90M valuation placed on him by Monaco but Liverpool’s player recruitment team, led by Dave Fallows and Barry Hunter as well as Klopp are convinced they can find other players for that position for a much smaller outlay.



Lemar is currently under contract until 2020 and was reported to be heartbroken that a move to the Premier League failed to materialise last year.