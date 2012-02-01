Lemar explains Arsenal and Liverpool snub
01 September at 16:05Monaco star Thomas Lemar was one of the most wanted players during this past summer transfer campaign. The Frenchman had been linked with moves to Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona but Monaco eventually decided to keep him at the Stade Luis II for one more season.
According to reports, Lemar was supposed to move to Liverpool to replace Coutinho or to Arsenal to replace Alexis Sanchez who has eventually remained at the Emirates Stadium, failing to join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.
After France’s 4-0 against Holland yesterday night Lemar was asked why he eventually decided to stay at Monaco despite all the big clubs interested in signing him: “I am a player of Monaco and I am really happy there”, the talented winger said. “Right now I don’t want to leave and want to stay at Monaco for one more season to make more improvements”, Lemar revealed.
As for the game, easily won by France, Lemar added: “I prepared this game like I always do. I was not thinking about the transfer market, the game was the only thing I was focused on”, the Frenchman said.
