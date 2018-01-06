Monaco sounds resigned to selling Thomas Lemar, according to their Coach’s latest statements.

The winger came to the fore last season, after he slammed in nine Ligue 1 goals to earn the attentions of Arsenal, PSG and Liverpool.

The former were willing to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City this summer if they could get Lemar, but the deal fell through.

Yet the

90 million man is still being hotly pursued, and from the sound of Coach Leonardo Jardim, he could be off anyway.

"We don't usually sell in winter, but the transfer window is open until the end of the month, and you have to prepare yourself for anything and everything,"

"With the exception of two or three youngsters who could leave to get some playing time, we are counting on all the rest."

Monaco have already sold Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy in recent months, and Lemar is one of their most pursued stars.