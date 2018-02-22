Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to collide once again in the transfer market this summer, with reports in Spain suggesting that the bitter rivals will go head to head to try to sign Sevilla central defender Clement Lenglet.



The 22-year-old Frenchman, who arrived in Andalusia from Nancy in January 2017, is an established international at Under-21 level and was the last player that current Roma Sporting Director, Monchi, brought to the club before leaving for Italy.





According to Don Balon , Real are ready to activate the players 30 million release clause as they look to overhaul the squad during the summer.

Over in Catalonia, Barcelona are also keeping a watching brief and the portal suggests that the league leaders would be willing to throw in Aleix Vidal as part of any deal.



Sevilla boss Vincenzo Montella wants to add a wide man to his squad this summer and Vidal’s ability on the left hand side would look like good business for both clubs.