Leon Bailey: German media reveal when AC Milan and Chelsea target will be allowed to leave
07 February at 16:40Leon Bailey is one of the raising stars in Bundesliga and several top clubs are reported to have set their sights on the Bayer Leverkusen promise.
Reports in England claim Chelsea, Man Utd and Liverpool are interested in welcoming the services of the 20-year-old at the end of the season. AC Milan have also been monitoring the Jamaican promise, Italian media claim.
Meantime, the player has recently posted a picture wearing a Chelsea shirt and German media have gone in more details about Bailey’s transfer availability.
According to Bild, Bailey will be allowed to leave Bayer Leverkusen but not in the next transfer window The Bundesliga side want to keep Bailey at the club until summer 2019 and are not planning to sell the player at any price at the end of the season.
Bailey has ten goals and five assists in 21 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
@lorebetto
