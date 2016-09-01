Leon Bailey: the Jamaican winger wanted by Chelsea and Arsenal

Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey’s string of superb performances this season has led to him being linked to several of Europe’s top clubs, with Chelsea and Arsenal the latest two to be mentioned. At just 20 years old, the former Genk man has the potential to be one of the best of his kind in the world if he continues to develop at his current rate.



Having struggled to settle in during his first six months in Germany – in fairness, Leverkusen’s form for much of last season was dismal for a club of their stature – he has really started to come into his own under the tutelage of new coach Heiko Herrlich. He is forging a great understanding with the likes of Kevin Volland, Julian Brandt and Lucas Alario as B04 once again become one of the Bundesliga’s most entertaining sides to watch.



Somewhat unfairly, he was heralded as the man who would save Die Werkself’s season when he was signed. That was despite arriving with very limited experience of top level football. He is much more relaxed, and Leverkusen are reaping the benefits of the fact he and all his teammates effectively had the slate wiped clean for them after the aforementioned Herrlich took charge.



As for Bailey, all he has to focus on just now is staying grounded, not let transfer speculation enter his mind-set and continue looking to improve on a daily basis at Leverkusen. It looks like he will make a big money switch to the Premier League at some point as, with his pace, trickery and ever-improving ability to score goals, he is tailor made for one of the bigger clubs to come calling before long.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)