Leonardo Bonucci praises Rino Gattuso
03 March at 10:00AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci has praised manager Gennarro Gattusso, ahead of the club's derby game against Inter on Sunday.
While Bonucci did struggle since his surprise arrival from rivals Juventus, he has now settled into and has become more like himself. The 30-year-old defender has appeared 24 times in the Serie A, scoring one goal too. His return to form has coincided with that of the rossoneri under Gattuso.
And Bonucci has recently praised the former Milan legend and current boss, as the Derby della Madonnina approaches them on Sunday. The Italian centre-back told Milan TV recently: "Although, he has a great history as a Milan player, it wasn't easy to sit on the Milan bench. There was a lot of pressure when he arrived, too much for a new coach like him.
"But he has succeeded to transmitting to this team what he learnt as a player. He has put together the pieces of the puzzle. We are a machine now."
"But we must improve in every aspect. Its not new to point out how important the Milan shirt is and how much it must be honored, everytime you take to the pitch, in training and in the game."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
