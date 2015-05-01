Leroy Sane was brutally tackled in the Citizens’ recent FA Cup win over Cardiff City.

He suffered seriously ankle ligament damage after Joe Bennett slid into him, causing Sane to be subbed off.

Sane has netted 11 goals and provided 14 assists in the current campaign in all competitions.

The bad news is that he is set to miss the Sky Blues’ Champions League ties against Basel.

He would also miss Premier League games with West Brom, Burnley, Leicester, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The tackle caused Pep Guardiola to react:

"For football in general players are the artists. The only thing they can do is protect them.

“Referees have to protect - not just mine, all players. Sane will be out for a while. Maybe two or three weeks, or a month, we will see tomorrow. It's his ankle.

"I know my players, because it's not just one, there was many. They decided to play in that way. There is one man who has to decide what is correct and what is incorrect. If he doesn't anything can happen."